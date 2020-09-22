2020 September 22 14:17

Gazprombank to loan EUR 522 for construction of floating LNG storage units

The loan period is 16 years



Gazprombank says it will provide finances for construction of two floating storage units subject to further leasing out.



The deal will let create facilities for storing and transshipment of liquefied natural gas under the NOVATEK’s Kamchatka and Murmansk Region projects.



According to the statement, the construction of FSUs will ensure conditions for the development of new LNG transshipment infrastructure as well as the development of the Northern Sea Route infrastructure. That will contribute to optimization of LNG transportation logistics including that under the Arctic LNG 2 project.



Gazprombank will loan 522 million euros for 16 years.



Two FSUs with a capacity of 361,600 m3 each and will be built by one of the Asian shipyards. The floating storage facilities will be used for year-round transshipment of LNG from the Arctic-ice class gas carriers onto conventional vessels. The construction is to take three years.



As it was reported earlier, at the end of September, 2019, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Japan Bank for International Cooperation ("JBIC") and PAO NOVATEK ("NOVATEK") signed a Cooperation Agreement for LNG Transshipment Projects in Kamchatka and Murmansk. The document provided for buying into the projects and financing of them.

In late August, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin ordered to sign a contract on creation of infrastructure for an LNG facility in Kamchatka.



The investment project on construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Kamchatka Territory terminal is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from Sabetta port in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

The port infrastructure will include two floating LNG storage facilities, an access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels.

The investment project in the Murmansk Region foresees the construction of two floating storage facilities, a berth and a required onshore infrastructure. The project is preliminary estimated at RUB 70 billion and is to be completed in 2023.

