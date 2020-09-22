  The version for the print

  2020 September 22 13:00

    Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet participated in Kavkaz-2020

    As part of "Kavkaz-2020", ships of the Black Sea Fleet as part of tactical groups conduct ship-based combat exercises in the sea training ranges of the Black sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    At the next stage of the maneuvers, the ship search and strike group consisting of the small anti-submarine ships "Muromets", "Suzdalets", "Kasimov" and "Yeisk" fulfilled the tasks of searching for and destroying a mock enemy submarine in a combined way with setting mines and using anti-submarine weapons.

    The episode ended with a two-way exercise with the participation of the crew of the "Kolpino" submarine, which attacked the ship search and strike group, and the crews of small anti-submarine ships, in turn, performed torpedo firing in order to destroy the submarine of the mock enemy. The ships searched for the submarine in cooperation with a pair of Be-12 amphibious aircraft and a pair of Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopters from the naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet.

    More than 20 ships and boats of the fleet perform tasks at sea within the framework of the "Kavkaz-2020", including: the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the guards missile cruiser "Moscow", the patrol ship "Pytlivy", the small missile ships "Vyshny Volochyok" and "Orekhovo-Zuyevo", the large landing ships "Caesar Kunikov", "Azov" and "Novocherkassk", the missile boats "Naberezhnye Chelny", "Ivanovets", "Shuya" and R-60, as well as the rocket ship "Samum" air cushion. At various stages of the exercise, naval and coastal formations, as well as fleet aviation, perform a complex of rocket and artillery firing, as well as missile and bomb attacks on sea, coastal and air targets.

    The maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" will be held from 21 to 26 September 2020 at the internal ranges of the Southern Military District, as well as in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.

    Military formations from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan are invited to the exercise to practice joint actions as part of groups of troops (forces). Representatives of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri-Lanka plan to participate as observers.

    In total, about 80 people are expected to be involved in the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" (including formations and units of combat, logistics and technical support, as well as air defence, navy and special forces units (National guard and Ministry of Emergency Situations). At the same time, the maximum number of personnel involved in military units that fall under the Vienna document of 2011 in the exercise, conducted under a single operational command, will be up to 12,900 military personnel. Up to 250 tanks, up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems will be involved in the practical actions of the troops (forces) at the training grounds.

2020 September 22

