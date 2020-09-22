2020 September 22 14:23

Release of containers at Port of Antwerp will be digitalized

Port of Antwerp is taking the next step in the development of a digitally secured port, the company said in its release. "Certified Pick up" a digital, secure and integrated solution for the release of containers, will start from January 1st 2021 and will replace the current system of PIN codes. This new way of working will guarantee a secure, transparent and optimised release process for incoming containers, which will then leave the port by rail, barge or truck.



To pick up a container at a terminal in the port, a unique PIN code is needed nowadays. The time between providing the PIN code to the shipping company and the driver entering this code at the terminal is considerable. Moreover, the PIN code is seen by various parties which increases the risk of abuse.

To make this process more secure and efficient, a new process for the release of containers, referred to as “Certified Pick up” (CPu), comes into force on January 1st 2021. CPu is a neutral, central data platform which connects all stakeholders involved in the container import process.



The CPu platform receives and processes container information to generate an encrypted digital key, with which the eventual carrier can pick up the container. This digital key is only created when the final carrier is known. The time between the creation of the digital key and the collection of the container is therefore minimal.

It will also be possible to trace which parties were involved in the collection of the container. This allows the competent authorities such as customs and police to access the data exchanged and generated in Certified Pick up within the boundaries of their legal powers.

In the longer term, CPu should allow the digital key to be completely eliminated. An identity-based security process with fingerprints or eye scans might be developed.



CPu has operational benefits for all logistics partners in the port chain. It simplifies administrative processes, allows employees to work more securely and reduces the turnaround time of import containers in the port. Customs and the police will also be able to operate more efficiently and effectively thanks to CPu.