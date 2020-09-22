2020 September 22 13:22

Konecranes to start cooperation negotiations in Germany and Finland in its Industrial Equipment business area

Konecranes has today invited employee representatives in Germany and Finland to cooperation negotiations as part of its efforts to improve Industrial Equipment’s profitability. These cooperation negotiations will take place due to the longstanding poor performance of the Engineer-to-Order (ETO) crane business and generally weak and uncertain market demand, the company said in its release.

In Finland, all Industrial Equipment-related operations and functions have been included in the cooperation negotiations. The estimated permanent lay-off impact in Hyvinkää is 25 employees and in Hämeenlinna 30 employees. Additionally, in Finland temporary lay-offs are considered for all Industrial Equipment related operations. Around 700 employees in total are included in the cooperation negotiations.

In the German ETO organization located in Wetter, sales, engineering, order management and operations processes will be included in the cooperation negotiations. The estimated permanent lay-off impact is 15 employees. The cooperation negotiations will proceed in both countries as per the local regulations. Konecranes has around 17,300 employees globally.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 17,300 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.