2020 September 22 11:20

Rosmorport prepares tender documentation to continue construction of international marine terminal in Pionersky

FSUE "Rosmorport" says it prepares tender documentation in order to continue construction of the international marine terminal in town Pionersky. It is planned to announce the competition at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Currently, the works are being completed to preserve the previously constructed building structures of the international maritime terminal for receiving cruise and passenger vessels in the seaport of Kaliningrad (town Pionersky). It is planned to complete the works in November of the current year.

FSUE "Rosmorport" expects the resumption of construction works by the end of this year after completion of all necessary procedures and conclusion of a state contract.

The financing of the investor component of the project aimed at creation of maritime terminal building is provided at the expense of FSUE "Rosmorport". The project documentation is being amended.

The international maritime terminal in the Kaliningrad Region is one of the largest infrastructure projects of the North-Western Federal District. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to build berths for receiving cruise vessels with a maximum passenger flow through the marine terminal in the amount of 250 thousand people per year, as well as a maximum cargo flow of up to 80 thousand units of freight transport per year, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the Kaliningrad region in the field of sea ferry and cruise transportation.

