2020 September 22 10:09

Port Houston container volumes down 4% to 248,630 TEUs in August 2020

Port Houston’s container activity in August neared 2019’s record volume levels for the first time since the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in its release. In the month of August Port Houston handled 248,630 TEUs, only 4% less than August of 2019 when a total of 259,110 TEUs were handled. This also reflects a 5.9% gain over July of this year, when Port Houston handled 234,737 TEUs.

In fact, August shows a significant increase in container volume as compared to the previous several months. Declines in March through July ranged from 10% through 16%.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s largest port for the foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. nation. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and total of $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.