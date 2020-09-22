  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 22 09:22

    Keppel O&M secures two contracts worth approximately $200 million

    Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Keppel AmFELS and Keppel Shipyard, clinched contracts worth approximately S$200 million combined, the company said in its release.
     
    In the United States, Keppel AmFELS will be constructing a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for Manson Construction Co. The TSHD will be the first dredger built at Keppel AmFELS’ yard in Brownsville, Texas.
     
    When completed, the dredger will have a hopper capacity of 15,000 cubic yards and will operate primarily in the Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast of the United States. It will be Jones Act Compliant and built to the requirements of classification society, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). Measuring 420ft (128m) long with a breadth of 81ft (25m) and draft of 28.5ft (8m), the TSHD will be a highly automated vessel with a diesel-electric power system.
     
    In Singapore, Keppel Shipyard is undertaking the conversion of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier to a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) bound for the Port of Acajutla, El Salvador. The contract was inked with FSRU Development Pte Ltd, a joint venture company between BW Gas Limited (BW LNG) and Invenergy Investment Company LLC (Invenergy). The FSRU will be El Salvador’s first integrated LNG-to-power project.
     
    FSRUs are a cleaner, quicker, and safer storage and regasification solution which is particularly suitable for deployment in remote areas with smaller energy requirements. Keppel O&M converted the world’s first FSRU in 2008 and has been strengthening its comprehensive suite of offerings along the gas value chain.
     
    The projects represent Keppel’s ninth newbuild dredger and fifth FSRU conversion. Both projects are on progressive payment terms. To date, Keppel O&M has delivered four dredgers and is currently building another four, with hopper capacities ranging from 6,000m3 to 10,500m3. Keppel O&M’s track record in gas solutions includes FSRUs as well as a number of LNG-fuelled vessels. It has also previously delivered the world’s first FLNG (Floating Liquefaction Vessel) and is currently working on a second FLNG as well as Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel.
     
    About Keppel Offshore & Marine
     
    Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.
     
    A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.
     
    Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.
     
    About Manson Construction Co

    Manson Construction Co., based in Seattle, WA since 1905, is an employee-owned marine contractor that has deftly contributed to the building and maintenance of North America’s marine infrastructure and waterways. Manson constructs jetties, wharves, bridges and outfalls; performs hopper, clamshell and pipeline dredging; and provides off-shore operations. Manson currently has more than 800 employees.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Acajutla, Keppel, Manson Construction  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 22

17:15 KNUD E. HANSEN introduces new design of icebreaking expedition cruise vessel
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.03 design
16:35 "NextGEN" shipping decarbonization concept mooted for green and efficient navigation
16:19 USC and KOMEA create Russia-Korea shipbuilding and ship equipment cluster
16:05 Hopper Dredger First to Sail 2,000 Hours on 100% Sustainable Marine Biofuel
15:34 Boudewijn Siemons appointed as new Port Authority COO
15:10 The largest LNG-powered container ship joins CMA CGM Group's fleet
14:58 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, heads out for Murmansk
14:23 Release of containers at Port of Antwerp will be digitalized
14:17 Gazprombank to loan EUR 522 for construction of floating LNG storage units
13:22 Konecranes to start cooperation negotiations in Germany and Finland in its Industrial Equipment business area
13:00 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet participated in Kavkaz-2020
12:38 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:15 Dogger Bank wind farm places record-breaking turbine order boosting local jobs
11:49 BIMCO adopts the industry’s first ship sale and leaseback standard
11:46 Operation of Novosibirsk gateway completed in navigation season of 2020
11:20 Rosmorport prepares tender documentation to continue construction of international marine terminal in Pionersky
10:33 IAA PortNews’ webinar “All Ferries. Caspian Basin” scheduled for 30 September 2020
10:09 Port Houston container volumes down 4% to 248,630 TEUs in August 2020
09:55 New gas tanker form paves the way for revision of ASBATANKVOY
09:31 Oil prices are recovering
09:22 Keppel O&M secures two contracts worth approximately $200 million
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 21
08:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 22

2020 September 21

18:27 CMA CGM announces new PSS, FAK and GRR from Asia to North Europe
18:07 IUMI reports that marine cargo insurance market is “improving amid significant change”
17:43 BIMCO adopts the industry’s first ship sale and leaseback standard
17:21 CMA CGM Group launches “A Humanitarian Ship for Lebanon” campaign to ship emergency humanitarian aid
17:21 USCG prepares for storm, coastal flooding along Texas coast
16:37 Fire on fast rescue craft onboard the M/V Siem Diamond
16:14 LR and the NPL partner on marine autonomy assurance
15:56 FESCO’s container train links Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok
14:45 Point system developed in Russia for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
14:10 Nakilat transitions LNG Al Rekayyat to in-house management
13:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,512 pmt
13:04 Work commences on Phase-2 wharf revetment and land reclamation at Port of Kaohsiung's 7th Container Terminal
12:59 Algeciras, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Puertos del Estado shortlisted for 12th ESPO Award
12:22 Towing of seagoing tugboat Andrey Stepanov along Northern Sea Route completed
12:01 Fincantieri launches the first patrol vessel for Qatar
11:00 BeHydro dual-fuel hydrogen engine awarded Approval in Principle by LR
10:39 Remote audits discussed to avoid further disruption to audit schedule
10:02 Philippine Ports Authority launches COVID-19 contact tracing system for all port users, community
09:41 Oil prices are slightly up
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 21
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of September 18

2020 September 20

16:27 Innovative vacuum cleaner removes plastic from nature reserve in the port of Antwerp
15:33 Master and chief engineer plead guilty in MV Funing case
14:07 World’s largest LNG bunkering vessel arrives in Rotterdam
12:38 Austal Australia delivers 7th GCPB
11:14 ABS to class another four VLEC for Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical
10:49 MBZ and Boluda Towage Europe ink the 5-year concession agreement for providing sustainable towage service in the Port of Zeebrugge

2020 September 19

15:04 Vroon to recycle three PSVs
14:11 Limited openings at Erasmus Bridge for tall vessels
13:46 The construction of Finnnline's second hybrid ro-ro vessel started
12:33 USCG offloads estimated $216 million of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades
11:17 New Maritime Minister visits Port of Southampton

2020 September 18

18:53 Russian ports switch to unified digital platform for daily scheduling of vessels layout and traffic
18:17 KR issues world’s first cyber security class notation to HHI for very large LPG carriers
17:59 Rosmorport takes part in TRANSTEC International Transport Corridors Forum
17:37 Land purchase in Saint Petersburg: new service center for SCHOTTEL in Russia