2020 September 22 09:22

Keppel O&M secures two contracts worth approximately $200 million

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Keppel AmFELS and Keppel Shipyard, clinched contracts worth approximately S$200 million combined, the company said in its release.



In the United States, Keppel AmFELS will be constructing a high-specification Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) for Manson Construction Co. The TSHD will be the first dredger built at Keppel AmFELS’ yard in Brownsville, Texas.



When completed, the dredger will have a hopper capacity of 15,000 cubic yards and will operate primarily in the Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast of the United States. It will be Jones Act Compliant and built to the requirements of classification society, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). Measuring 420ft (128m) long with a breadth of 81ft (25m) and draft of 28.5ft (8m), the TSHD will be a highly automated vessel with a diesel-electric power system.



In Singapore, Keppel Shipyard is undertaking the conversion of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier to a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) bound for the Port of Acajutla, El Salvador. The contract was inked with FSRU Development Pte Ltd, a joint venture company between BW Gas Limited (BW LNG) and Invenergy Investment Company LLC (Invenergy). The FSRU will be El Salvador’s first integrated LNG-to-power project.



FSRUs are a cleaner, quicker, and safer storage and regasification solution which is particularly suitable for deployment in remote areas with smaller energy requirements. Keppel O&M converted the world’s first FSRU in 2008 and has been strengthening its comprehensive suite of offerings along the gas value chain.



The projects represent Keppel’s ninth newbuild dredger and fifth FSRU conversion. Both projects are on progressive payment terms. To date, Keppel O&M has delivered four dredgers and is currently building another four, with hopper capacities ranging from 6,000m3 to 10,500m3. Keppel O&M’s track record in gas solutions includes FSRUs as well as a number of LNG-fuelled vessels. It has also previously delivered the world’s first FLNG (Floating Liquefaction Vessel) and is currently working on a second FLNG as well as Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine



Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.



A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.



Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.



About Manson Construction Co

Manson Construction Co., based in Seattle, WA since 1905, is an employee-owned marine contractor that has deftly contributed to the building and maintenance of North America’s marine infrastructure and waterways. Manson constructs jetties, wharves, bridges and outfalls; performs hopper, clamshell and pipeline dredging; and provides off-shore operations. Manson currently has more than 800 employees.