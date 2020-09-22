  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 22 09:31

    Oil prices are recovering

    Oil prices rose by 0.36%-0.48%

    As of September 22 (07:41 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 0.36% to $41.59 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange grew by 0.48% to $39.5 per barrel.

    Oil prices are recovering after a recent drop amid concern over the 'second wave’ of coronavirus and its impact on the demand for commodity.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

