2020 September 21 18:27

CMA CGM announces new PSS, FAK and GRR from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM announced the extension of the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates and General Rate Restoratio napplicable as follows as from October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond October 31st, 2020:

PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry, Paying empties

Date of application: From October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond October 31st, 2020

Amount: USD 150 per TEU

FAK will apply as follows: rates as follows as from October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (but not beyond October 14th, 2020):



Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry cargo, OOG, Paying empties and Reefer cargo

Date of application: From October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further communication but not beyond October 14th, 2020

GRR will apply as follows:

Effective October 1st, 2020 (B/L date):

From Asia including China, South Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, East Coast of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (Japan excluded)

To South Africa (all ports)

Quantum: USD 150/TEU

All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk