2020 September 21 17:21

CMA CGM Group launches “A Humanitarian Ship for Lebanon” campaign to ship emergency humanitarian aid

One of the CMA CGM Group’s ro-ro vessels will be deviated from its usual service to travel from Marseille to Beirut over the coming days, the company said in its release.

The CMA CGM Group has mobilized its expertise to transport this load provided by international NGOs, companies and French public institutions.



By launching “A Humanitarian Ship for Lebanon” campaign, the CMA CGM Group contributes to international solidarity efforts by transporting medical equipment and essential goods and products to support the Lebanese population, following the devastating explosions that hit Beirut.



The campaign will allow for the transport of emergency equipment and essential goods and products provided by the CMA CGM Foundation's NGO partners and the Group’s partner companies. The initiative also has the support of deeply engaged French public institutions which have been highly mobilized (Crisis and Support Centre of the French Ministry for Europe and foreign affairs, the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, the Bouches-du-Rhône department, the City of Marseille, Marseille's Naval Fire Brigade, Marseille's Public Hospitals - APHM).



One of the CMA CGM Group’s ro-ro vessels will be deviated from its usual service to travel from Marseille to Beirut in the very near future (the date is to be determined). Roll-on/roll-off or ro-ro vessels are perfectly suited to the needs of humanitarian transportation. They can carry containers, motor vehicles (fire engines, ambulances, civil engineering vehicles) and pallets. The CMA CGM Group is bearing all shipping and port operation costs and providing a storage facility in Marseille until the vessel departs.



The CMA CGM Group is mobilizing its teams to centralize, consolidate and transport the humanitarian supplies of participating organizations which have a clearly identified and vetted structure to receive them on Lebanese soil. The CMA CGM Group is setting up an operational unit in Marseille and Beirut to review requests and organize delivery as quickly as possible.