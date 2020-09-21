  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 21 15:56

    FESCO’s container train links Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok

    Container terminal of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg (SP SPb) has become one of the departure points for a regular container train of FESCO Transportation Group on Saint-Petersburg-Vladivostok two-way route, SP SPb says in a press release.

    The trains will be dispatched from SP SPb terminal twice a month with a possible increase of frequency to four times per month in both directions. Monthly volume of cargo traffic is estimated at about 1,000 TEUs. The railway service is targeted at cargo delivery from the Asian countries and in the reversed direction. Total way time is 10-12 days, which is considerably less as compared with transportation via the Suez Canal.

    SP SPb handles 45, 40 and 20 foot containers including general-purpose, reefer, flat rack and tank containers. To provide its multimodal services, the port has developed and put into operation specialized railways for container trains as well as a storage yard with a capacity of up to 4,500 TEUs. 

    In compliance with the container shipping standards, SP SPb introduced an advanced software system allowing to arrange an auto-visit system for those entering the terminal as well as electronic interaction with clients via a special web portal.

    Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of SP SPb, comments: “The development of transit will become yet another growth driver for the port and for the entire city. Implementation of this project was possible only through cooperation with Oktyabrskaya Railway. We have some projects on expansion of container handling capacity and we are going to implement them together with our partners”.

    Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.

    FESCO Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka. FESCO operates a fleet of 40,000 containers and 6,000 container platforms. FESCO has a fleet of 19 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Другие новости по темам: Vladivostok, FESCO, Saint-Petersburg, containers, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 21

18:27 CMA CGM announces new PSS, FAK and GRR from Asia to North Europe
18:07 IUMI reports that marine cargo insurance market is “improving amid significant change”
17:43 BIMCO adopts the industry’s first ship sale and leaseback standard
17:21 USCG prepares for storm, coastal flooding along Texas coast
17:21 CMA CGM Group launches “A Humanitarian Ship for Lebanon” campaign to ship emergency humanitarian aid
16:37 Fire on fast rescue craft onboard the M/V Siem Diamond
16:14 LR and the NPL partner on marine autonomy assurance
15:56 FESCO’s container train links Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok
14:45 Point system developed in Russia for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
14:10 Nakilat transitions LNG Al Rekayyat to in-house management
13:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 12,512 pmt
13:04 Work commences on Phase-2 wharf revetment and land reclamation at Port of Kaohsiung's 7th Container Terminal
12:59 Algeciras, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Puertos del Estado shortlisted for 12th ESPO Award
12:22 Towing of seagoing tugboat Andrey Stepanov along Northern Sea Route completed
12:01 Fincantieri launches the first patrol vessel for Qatar
11:00 BeHydro dual-fuel hydrogen engine awarded Approval in Principle by LR
10:39 Remote audits discussed to avoid further disruption to audit schedule
10:02 Philippine Ports Authority launches COVID-19 contact tracing system for all port users, community
09:41 Oil prices are slightly up
09:23 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 21
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of September 18

2020 September 20

16:27 Innovative vacuum cleaner removes plastic from nature reserve in the port of Antwerp
15:33 Master and chief engineer plead guilty in MV Funing case
14:07 World’s largest LNG bunkering vessel arrives in Rotterdam
12:38 Austal Australia delivers 7th GCPB
11:14 ABS to class another four VLEC for Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical
10:49 MBZ and Boluda Towage Europe ink the 5-year concession agreement for providing sustainable towage service in the Port of Zeebrugge

2020 September 19

15:04 Vroon to recycle three PSVs
14:11 Limited openings at Erasmus Bridge for tall vessels
13:46 The construction of Finnnline's second hybrid ro-ro vessel started
12:33 USCG offloads estimated $216 million of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades
11:17 New Maritime Minister visits Port of Southampton

2020 September 18

18:53 Russian ports switch to unified digital platform for daily scheduling of vessels layout and traffic
18:17 KR issues world’s first cyber security class notation to HHI for very large LPG carriers
17:59 Rosmorport takes part in TRANSTEC International Transport Corridors Forum
17:37 Land purchase in Saint Petersburg: new service center for SCHOTTEL in Russia
17:26 Start-ups invited to enter competition to win £75,000 grant to develop innovate port technology
17:11 New high-speed passenger ship put into operation in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District
17:06 SEACOR Marine forms new Sustainability Council to lead enhanced ESG program
16:51 District awards $15.4 million contract to dredge Freeport Lower Stauffer Reach channel
16:48 DP World and Dubai Customs to assess opportunities to develop trade links between UAE and Israel
16:30 Gazprom Nedra and Marine Rescue Service test SeaDrone MG in Arctic conditions
16:09 SG-STAR Fund: First global tripartite initiative to support countries for crew change
16:02 IUMI raises concerns over increased accumulation risk for yachts and inland vessels
15:43 USCG releases new plan to protect global maritime security
15:08 CMA CGM informs of revised port charges in Ghana
14:51 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:24 Goods traffic between North Sea Port and hinterland by inland waterways continues to increase
14:07 Vostochny Port installs four more dust capturing units
13:10 Last jackets to leave Dubai and head for the Moray East offshore wind farm
12:53 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts assembling major equipment on two trawlers for RFC
12:22 Reconstruction of Klaipeda Seaport breakwaters to increase competitiveness of economy in Lithuania
12:01 Kalmar to support DP World’s continuing expansion at Caucedo with new terminal tractors and empty container handlers
11:03 Naming ceremony held for Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel
10:48 BIMCO introduces new PIs and KPIs to help improve performance
10:16 ECSA publishes study on implications of EU ETS for shipping
10:10 Keel laying of Tallink’s newest vessel MyStar takes place in Rauma shipyard, Finland
09:54 Port of Oakland import volume up for third straight month
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 16
09:47 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Queen arrives in Riga for the first time