2020 September 21 15:56

FESCO’s container train links Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok

Container terminal of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg (SP SPb) has become one of the departure points for a regular container train of FESCO Transportation Group on Saint-Petersburg-Vladivostok two-way route, SP SPb says in a press release.

The trains will be dispatched from SP SPb terminal twice a month with a possible increase of frequency to four times per month in both directions. Monthly volume of cargo traffic is estimated at about 1,000 TEUs. The railway service is targeted at cargo delivery from the Asian countries and in the reversed direction. Total way time is 10-12 days, which is considerably less as compared with transportation via the Suez Canal.

SP SPb handles 45, 40 and 20 foot containers including general-purpose, reefer, flat rack and tank containers. To provide its multimodal services, the port has developed and put into operation specialized railways for container trains as well as a storage yard with a capacity of up to 4,500 TEUs.

In compliance with the container shipping standards, SP SPb introduced an advanced software system allowing to arrange an auto-visit system for those entering the terminal as well as electronic interaction with clients via a special web portal.

Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of SP SPb, comments: “The development of transit will become yet another growth driver for the port and for the entire city. Implementation of this project was possible only through cooperation with Oktyabrskaya Railway. We have some projects on expansion of container handling capacity and we are going to implement them together with our partners”.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.

FESCO Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operator Transgarant and operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka. FESCO operates a fleet of 40,000 containers and 6,000 container platforms. FESCO has a fleet of 19 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.