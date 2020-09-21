2020 September 21 12:59

Algeciras, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Puertos del Estado shortlisted for 12th ESPO Award

The projects of Algeciras Port Authority (Spain), Port of Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Port Authority of Lisbon (Portugal) and Puertos del Estado (Spain) have been shortlisted for the 12th European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) Award on Social Integration of Ports. ESPO says the jury selected these four applications from a total of seven submissions. The theme of this year’s edition is “Enhancing the port-city relationship by encouraging innovators and local start-ups to be part of the port ecosystem”.

The ESPO Award 2020 will go to the port managing body that has developed a successful strategy to attract innovation and local start-ups to the port and thus matches supply and demand for innovative solutions for the port and its stakeholders. The winning port will demonstrate to what extent this strategy has led not only to stimulating innovation in the port, but also making the port ecosystem an attractive place for innovative ideas and local young start-up talents.

“In a year of unparalleled challenges facing the transport industry because of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ports have proved again their critical and indispensable role in vital supply chain logistics. Crisis often, as an unintended but positive consequence, becomes the mother of invention. On behalf of the ESPO Award Jury, let me confirm that we have received some great examples of this portside innovation in our in-tray. On behalf of the jury I wish to thank all the ports who participated in this year’s ESPO Award process and congratulate the shortlisted ports. We look forward to meeting them prior to finalising our choice of winner for 2020", comments Pat Cox, Chairman of the ESPO Award Jury.

The winner of the 12th ESPO Award will be announced during a special Virtual Ceremony taking place on 10 November. The shortlisted projects will be presented on the ESPO website in the running up to that date. All seven submissions will be presented in a special dedicated brochure to be published on 10 November.