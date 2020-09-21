2020 September 21 12:22

Towing of seagoing tugboat Andrey Stepanov along Northern Sea Route completed

The tugboat is the second vessel in the series ordered by RF Defence Ministry



Towing of the seagoing tugboat of Project 23470, the Andrey Stepanov, along the Northern Sea Route has been completed. The ship is being moved from Sevastopol to Kamchatka, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.



The tugboat is expected in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by the end of the current week.



The tugboat named Andrey Stepanov is the second vessel in the series ordered to Yaroslavsky Shipyard by RF Defence Ministry. The lead tug named Sergey Balk was launched in December 2016.



The ship built specially for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet has a displacement of about 3,200 tonnes, endurance of over 30 days and cruising range exceeding 3,000 nautical miles. The ship can accommodate a helicopter.

The tugboat is intended for towing of vessels, floating facilities and structures in ice-covered and ice-free water; assistance to vessels within port water area and mooring operations; escort operations in sea; extinguishing of fires on floating and shore-based facilities, extinguishing of fuel burning on water surface; refloating of ships and vessels.

Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant launched the Andrey Stepanov, tugboat of Project 23470, on 29 June 2017. The vessel design was developed by Baltsudoproekt (subdivision of Krylov State Research Center).

Related link:

Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant launches yet another seagoing tug of project 23470 (photo)>>>>