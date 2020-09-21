2020 September 21 14:10

Nakilat transitions LNG Al Rekayyat to in-house management

Nakilat has assumed full ship management and operations of Q-Flex LNG carrier Al Rekayyat from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (Shell) with effect from 20 September 2020, as part of the second phase of its planned fleet management transition programme, the company said in its release.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 216,300 cubic meters, Al Rekayyat is wholly-owned by Nakilat and chartered by Qatargas. The vessel built in South Korea by Hyundai Heavy Industries was delivered in June 2009 and has been in service ever since.

Al Rekayyat is the sixth vessel that will come under the management of Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. (NSQL) this year, bringing the total number of vessels managed by NSQL to 25, comprising of 21 LNG and 4 LPG carriers.