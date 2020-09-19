2020 September 19 13:46

The construction of Finnnline's second hybrid ro-ro vessel started

Finnlines newbuilding programme continues as planned. The construction of Finnlines’ second new hybrid ro-ro vessel started at the Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard. The first steel plates was cut in the traditional steel cutting ceremony on 16 September 2020.



Finnlines’ ongoing EUR 500 million newbuilding programme, which includes three green hybrid ro-ro vessels as well as two eco-friendly Superstar ro-pax vessels, will further increase Finnlines’ energy efficiency. The vessels will be built with the top technical and environmental views in mind. In addition to lithium-ion battery banks, which enable ‘zero emissions in port’, they will be equipped with several advanced technologies to save energy and thus reduce emissions further. The ro-ro vessels are expected to be delivered during 2021–2022 and the Superstar ro-pax vessels are set to start in traffic in 2023.



The new hybrid ro-ro vessels will be named Finneco I, Finneco II and Finneco III in honour the green innovations.



“We continue to implement our strategy with resolve and consistency. At Finnlines, we continuously develop our way of working. Over the past ten years, we have steered investments to energy efficiency and green technologies and our newbuilding programme focuses on further energy-saving features. These new ultra-green vessels will offer our customers very sustainable liner services in the future", says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines.



Key particulars:

LOA: 238.0 m; Breadth: 34.0 m; GT: 60,370 tonnes; Speed: 20.7 kn; Lane metres: 5,800 m



Finnlines Plc



Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.