2020 September 18 18:53

Russian ports switch to unified digital platform for daily scheduling of vessels layout and traffic

Seaports of the Russian Federation switch to a unified digital platform for daily scheduling of vessels layout and traffic (DSVLT) based on Portcall system, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



Step-by-step introduction of the digital platform will begin on September 25.



Portcall will let Harbour Masters of seaports conduct all operations with ships under a unified electronic form of a daily schedule, says Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Rosmorrechflot.



He reminded that digitalization of the mechanism for controlling movements of ships in water areas of the ports and at approaches to them is to enhance navigation safety in compliance with the plan approved by RF Ministry of Transport two years ago.



Aleksandr Poshivai emphasized that introduction of the new scheduling procedure is to ensure considerable decrease of the ‘human factor’ on vessel traffic management.



According to Vladimir Kuzmin, Director, Port State Control Information Center, branch of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic Seaports Authority, the new solution will allow for a unified DSVLT in all seaports of Russia, thus ensuring unification and proper execution of PSC functions by Harbour Master Offices.



Besides, this development contributes to efficiency of Harbour Master Offices’ remote operation, which is of high significance in the current epidemiological situation worldwide.