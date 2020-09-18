2020 September 18 17:11

New high-speed passenger ship put into operation in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District

Cruising range of the boat built in Kostroma is 600 km, speed at full-load displacement – 45 km/h

The new high-speed passenger boat Pobeda-75 has made her maiden voyage in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, says press center of the regional government.

The ship was designed for operation in the northern climate and fitted with firefighting systems and GLONASS. Cruising range of the boat is 600 km, speed at full-load displacement – 45 km/h. With her small draft the ship can pass shallow waters of the Ob river and take passengers aboard from undeveloped beach.

Dmitry Artyukhov, Governor of Shuryshkarsky district of YNAD, emphasized that water transport is of the utmost importance for residents of many remote villages, hence modernization of passenger fleet in the area.