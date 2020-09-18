2020 September 18 17:06

SEACOR Marine forms new Sustainability Council to lead enhanced ESG program

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, has formed a Sustainability Council to oversee the Company’s enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, the company said in its release.

In conjunction with today’s announcement, SEACOR Marine’s Sustainability Council has published an ESG presentation and launched a new section of the Company’s website to highlight both SEACOR Marine’s track record of sustainable practices, as well as its future plans to further enhance its ESG efforts.

The Sustainability Council is an internal committee that will report to the SEACOR Marine Board of Director’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and includes senior executives, operational heads, and safety and health, compliance and human resources professionals. The group will collaborate and drive initiatives on all matters related to sustainability, including but not limited to environmental protection, clean energy technology, social responsibility, employee, contractor and community health and safety, and community empowerment. Together with the Board, the Sustainability Council will help establish sustainability goals and integrate them into strategic and tactical business activities across the Company to contribute to risk management and long-term value for all stakeholders.

The Company also announced that it has received certification for the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) Environmental Management standard ISO 14001:2015 and Occupational Health and Safety Management standard ISO 45001:2018. This expands on the ISO 9001 certification the Company previously received.



