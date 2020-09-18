2020 September 18 16:30

Gazprom Nedra and Marine Rescue Service test SeaDrone MG in Arctic conditions

Gazprom Nedra and Marine Rescue Service have tested the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), SeaDrone MG, in the Arctic conditions, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posted on its official Instagram profile.



The test was conducted in the framework of comprehensive exercise on response to emergency situations in the course of exploration and appraisal drilling in the Kara Sea.

The key task was to test safety takeoff/landing of the drone from/onto the deck, to check its capability of participation in search and rescue operations as well as coordination of firefighting operations.



UAV of that kind has never been involved for exploration purposes in the Arctic area before.

The body of innovative UAV of domestic origin is made according to the IP-67 standard. It is water-proof and frost-resistant, fitted with a magnetometer that makes it possible to operate in the Arctic, as well as in conditions of open sea and salt fog.

During the rescue operation the drone can be used as a means allowing to stay afloat till the rescue ship arrives. Besides, it can be deployed for installation of beacons on icebergs to prevent collisions of drilling rigs with them.

All data collected to the tests will be analyzed by experts, says the statement.