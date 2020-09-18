2020 September 18 17:37

Land purchase in Saint Petersburg: new service center for SCHOTTEL in Russia

A new service center is planned for Saint Petersburg to further strengthen OOO SCHOTTEL’s sound market position in Russia. In fact, the Board of Management of the German propulsion specialist has already approved the acquisition of a 3,000 m2 plot of land. An administration building with repair workshop and warehouse site is to be planned and constructed on the purchased property within the next two years.



OOO SCHOTTEL has established a strong market position by equipping a large number of inland waterways vessels with propulsion systems, especially in the cargo and passenger transport segments. The decision for a new service center addresses the customer’s requirements in terms of thruster maintenance.



Significantly reduced transport times



“Our future facilities will provide our valued customers with the significant advantage of reduced transport time. Especially in case of larger repair works, we will be able to offer on-site assistance,” says Sergey Chestny, General Manager of OOO SCHOTTEL. “Our plans involve a local stock of assembled big parts for module replacement. This warehouse stock will considerably facilitate and shorten the regularly required 5, 10 and 15-year class surveys.” These benefits are increasingly key factors for customers when it comes to choosing a SCHOTTEL propulsion system and its lifelong support.



The future facility’s portfolio will cover local content requirements as it will allow local assembly of units with components such as propellers and nozzles.



About OOO SCHOTTEL



OOO SCHOTTEL was founded in 2011 and has 11 employees. A team of four professional service engineers already work maintaining more than 400 existing vessels with SCHOTTEL thrusters as well as commissioning new ones.