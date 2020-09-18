-
2020 September 18 15:08
CMA CGM informs of revised port charges in Ghana
CMA CGM Group informs of the revised local port charges as follows:
Effective October 1st, 2020, B/L date (October 15th, 2020 for US trades subject to FMC Filing):
Origin range: From worldwide
Destination range: To Ghana ports Tema & Takoradi
Cargo: Dry, Reefer, OOG, Breakbulk
Amount: USD 110/20' ; USD 220/40'
Payment: Collect
