    CMA CGM informs of revised port charges in Ghana

    CMA CGM Group informs of the revised local port charges as follows:

    Effective October 1st, 2020, B/L date (October 15th, 2020 for US trades subject to FMC Filing):

    Origin range: From worldwide
    Destination range: To Ghana ports Tema & Takoradi
    Cargo: Dry, Reefer, OOG, Breakbulk
    Amount: USD 110/20' ; USD 220/40'
    Payment: Collect

