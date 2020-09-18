2020 September 18 14:51

Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $230 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $345 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $335 pmt (-).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (-).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam increased by $9 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $258

- MGO - $325

- ULSFO 0,1% - $315

- VLSFO 0,5% - $285



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.