    Vostochny Port installs four more dust capturing units

    Investments in new equipment totaled RUB 200 million

    Vostochny Port, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated coal port (run by Port Management Company, PMC LLC) continues implementing its large-scale environmental programme. Four more dust capturing facilities have been installed under that comprehensive programmem says press center of the stevedoring company.

    The company’s coal transfer stations completely closed from the outside environment are intended for direction of coal flows by closed conveyor lines from storage yards to shiploading machines. In spring 2020, the company put into operation two dust capturing units with a total capacity of about 100,000 cbm per hour. In September 2020, as part of the programme’s second phase, the company installed two more aspiration units with a total capacity of over 105,000 cbm per hour. Thus, with the systems launched earlier, the new aspiration facilities ensure high quality cleaning of air at all 15 transfer stations operating in the territory of the coal terminal.

    With the advanced filter elements used in new equipment, the level of purification efficiency is raised to 98% that is confirmed by check measurements conducted by Environmental Department of Vostochny Port involving high precision instruments.

    Large-scale modernization of air-cleaning equipment was performed in the framework of the company’s own environmental programme aimed at minimization of the environmental footprint of the production process. Aspiration systems are an integral part of Vostochny Port’s best available technologies required for closed handling of coal in pursuance of Russian President’s instructions given to the stevedoring companies.

    Apart from the aspiration equipment, environment protection system of the terminal includes water sprinkling, snow-making and dry-fog generating equipment ensuring active protection while passive protection is ensured by closed railcar dumpers, conveyor lines and transfer stations as well as wind protection screens and water treatment facilities. With its best available technologies, Vostochny Port offers hi-tech and environmentally friendly handling of coal.

    In 2020, the company is set to conduct modernization of aspiration units; replacement of conveyors’ wind protection covers; replacement of water sprinklers in warehouses; creation of dust suppression system for year-round application during operation of warehouse equipment (staker, reclaimer, shiploaing machines).

    Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling.

    Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2019, it handled 25.51 million tonnes of cargo.

    The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

    Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management.

    Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments that will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the Primorsky Territory.

