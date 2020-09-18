2020 September 18 12:53

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts assembling major equipment on two trawlers for RFC

The series intended for Russian Fishery Company numbers 11 trawlers

Admiralty Shipyards JSC (Admiralteyskie Verfi, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has started assembling trawling, cargo handling and mooring equipment on two trawlers being built for Russian Fishery Company, Kapitan Vdovichenko and Mekhanik Maslak, RFC says in its press release.

The trawlers of Project CT-192 will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessels will have fish processing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

RFC is one of the largest producers of Alaska Pollock globally, one of the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art super-trawlers and coastal processing plants. The primary fishing species are Alaska Pollock and Pacific Herring.

Admiralteiskie Verfi OJSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now as well as a series of patrol icebreakers and Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker for RF Navy. The Company’s staff numbers 6,300 persons. On 5 November 2018 the shipyard celebrated 314 years from its foundation.

