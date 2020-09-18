2020 September 18 13:10

Last jackets to leave Dubai and head for the Moray East offshore wind farm

In an important milestone the last jackets for the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm were safely loaded onto the heavy lift vessel at Rig Metals LLC (part of Lamprell) in Dubai ready for their onward journey to Europe, under the management of DEME Offshore, the company said in its release.

DEME Offshore was awarded the full EPCI scope for 100 wind turbine foundations plus three offshore substation platform foundations in December 2018. To ensure a timely production flow, DEME Offshore contracted Lamprell for the fabrication of 45 wind turbine foundation jackets and three offshore substation jackets. The remaining 55 jackets were awarded to Smulders, where the works are still ongoing on the fabrication yards in Belgium and Newcastle (UK).



In another key milestone and despite the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, DEME Offshore successfully installed the third and final offshore OTM substation on schedule last weekend.



About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.