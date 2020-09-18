  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 18 12:01

    Kalmar to support DP World’s continuing expansion at Caucedo with new terminal tractors and empty container handlers

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal with long-standing partner DP World for 12 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors and two empty container handlers to be deployed at the DP World Caucedo terminal in the Dominican Republic. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q1 of 2021.

    DP World Caucedo is a world-class marine terminal and free zone located in Punta Caucedo, 25 kilometres from Santo Domingo, the commercial and political capital of the Dominican Republic. Kalmar and DP World, one of the world's leading operators of marine and inland terminals, have developed a highly successful partnership over many years of working together.

    The equipment fleet at Caucedo was expanded during 2020 with 38 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors as part of an order from late 2019. This latest batch of 12 will incorporate the same additional safety features including the Automatic Fire Extinguisher System, which can automatically detect and extinguish vehicle fires in seconds, thereby increasing the safety of personnel and equipment alike.

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

    Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

    Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: DP World, Kalmar  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 18

13:10 Last jackets to leave Dubai and head for the Moray East offshore wind farm
12:53 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts assembling major equipment on two trawlers for RFC
12:22 Reconstruction of Klaipeda Seaport breakwaters to increase competitiveness of economy in Lithuania
12:01 Kalmar to support DP World’s continuing expansion at Caucedo with new terminal tractors and empty container handlers
11:03 Naming ceremony held for Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel
10:48 BIMCO introduces new PIs and KPIs to help improve performance
10:16 ECSA publishes study on implications of EU ETS for shipping
10:10 Keel laying of Tallink’s newest vessel MyStar takes place in Rauma shipyard, Finland
09:54 Port of Oakland import volume up for third straight month
09:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 16
09:47 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Queen arrives in Riga for the first time
09:23 Oil prices rise after a recent decrease
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 17

2020 September 17

18:05 Digital Twin Ready certification awarded to Furuno
17:54 Damen launches Marine Aggregate Dredger for Hanson
17:52 Verifavia launches industry’s first “3-Way Plug & Play” dashboard
17:41 Nord Star officially listed as first resident of RF Arctic Zone
17:30 ITF and IMEC contribute US$500,000 to the Singapore Shipping Tripartite Alliance Resilience
17:06 Azerbaijan State Marine Academy offers skills development and advanced training courses for ASCO employees
16:43 Ship banned in Australia for AUD $118,000 in unpaid crew wages
16:15 COVID-19 is negatively impacting the offshore energy insurance sector, but market is beginning to harden, says IUMI
16:00 Gasum secures contract with Celsa Armeringsstål AS including LNG deliveries and new terminal
15:42 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel
15:28 FESCO launches regular intermodal service for seafood delivery from Far East to China
15:18 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Overview
15:09 IMO-Singapore webinar charts ways forward for decarbonisation of shipping
14:15 Bollinger awarded contract for state-of-the-art floating dry dock for the US new Columbia Class ballistic missile submarine
13:56 Bunker prices are going down in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:32 LR accepted by MarinTrust as a new registered Certification Body
13:10 Rosmorport announces expansion of Onega seaport limits
12:33 Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, Arktika, leaves for Murmansk on September 22
12:01 Konecranes wins order for two more mobile harbor cranes from ZHD Stevedores in the Netherlands
11:30 Abu Dhabi Ports’ Smart Container Initiative to cut emissions by half
11:05 New rail link opens between Oslo and the Port of Gothenburg
10:54 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Pakistan to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean
10:52 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch expanded with Nerpa aerosleigh
10:29 Rosmorport signs contract with Marine Rescue Service for reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry crossing
10:04 Powers of Konstantin Palnikov as RS General Director extended from October 2020
09:33 Oil prices decrease after a recent rise
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 17
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of September 16

2020 September 16

18:05 Busan Port enhances protection of Gamcehon Port from COVID-19
17:52 Launching of trawler Vseslav and keel-laying of similar ship held in Svetly of Kaliningrad Region
17:36 Jan De Nul Group installed the first offshore wind turbine for the 109.2 MW Taiwan Power Company
17:05 Wilhelmsen and Østensjø join forces to fast track growth of renewable energy company Edda Wind
16:46 Ferry of Project PV22 to be deployed for development of Pavlovskoye deposit on Novaya Zemlya archipelago
16:35 Zeebrugge LNG terminal widens its destination flexibility
16:05 Maersk to build and operate a world-class transload and distribution facility in Vancouver
15:29 DNV GL forecasts a high share of natural gas in maritime sector by 2050
15:04 Rolls-Royce's MTU high-performance yacht engine gets a power upgrade
14:34 The largest container ship to enter the port of New York & New Jersey
13:53 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch authorities and Vladivostok Duma Chairman discuss the region’s topical issues
13:28 Sea Tech Ltd. delivers T30B trawler to the customer
13:01 ONE’s new JCV Service offers a direct connection from Japan/China to Vietnam
12:39 Port of Gdansk throughput in 8M’20 decreased by 11.7% Y-o-Y
12:01 APL changes name with effect from 1 December 2020
11:22 Phase I of Odesa seaport’s Berth No 7 completed
11:22 Port of Los Angeles cargo down 11.7% in August 2020
10:58 Expert does not expect Gov't to be too quick in decreasing its share in Sovcomflot
10:36 BlueWater Reporting issues transatlantic trade report