2020 September 18 12:01

Kalmar to support DP World’s continuing expansion at Caucedo with new terminal tractors and empty container handlers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal with long-standing partner DP World for 12 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors and two empty container handlers to be deployed at the DP World Caucedo terminal in the Dominican Republic. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q1 of 2021.

DP World Caucedo is a world-class marine terminal and free zone located in Punta Caucedo, 25 kilometres from Santo Domingo, the commercial and political capital of the Dominican Republic. Kalmar and DP World, one of the world's leading operators of marine and inland terminals, have developed a highly successful partnership over many years of working together.

The equipment fleet at Caucedo was expanded during 2020 with 38 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors as part of an order from late 2019. This latest batch of 12 will incorporate the same additional safety features including the Automatic Fire Extinguisher System, which can automatically detect and extinguish vehicle fires in seconds, thereby increasing the safety of personnel and equipment alike.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.