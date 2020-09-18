2020 September 18 09:23

Oil prices rise after a recent decrease

Oil prices rose by 0.54%-0.58%

As of September 18 (07:42 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price grew by 0.54% to $43.55 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange grew by 0.58% to $41.19 per barrel.



Analysts say this growth can be a temporary trend since uncertainty about COVID-19 is still high with a possibility of the second wave and unclear time of vaccine availability.

OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.