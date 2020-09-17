2020 September 17 17:54

Damen launches Marine Aggregate Dredger for Hanson

On 11 th September, Damen Shipyards Group launched a Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 at its Galati yard in Romania, the company said in its release.

Damen is building the MAD for UK-based Hanson. The company will use the vessel to conduct offshore aggregate extraction in water depths up to -55 metres in the North Sea and English Channel. The MAD was successfully launched, despite the impact of the coronavirus during this critical stage of production. To ensure the safe continuity of its business operations around the world, Damen has taken numerous measures at its yards and offices.

Sales manager Joppe Neijens explains, “Throughout the pandemic our number one priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our personnel, our co-workers and the communities in which we work. However, by combining a robust approach to safety measures with coordinated team work, we have been able to continue production. The measures we have taken include strict hygiene and disinfection routines, and the establishment of shift teams to ensure maximum distance between people working, whilst at the same time keeping to schedule. The project team and yard have done a great job. Together they have taken the necessary measures to keep on track with minimal loss of time. In this way, we are able to maintain our support to our clients.”

Damen’s MAD range applies innovative maritime engineering to ensure safe, comfortable operations even in adverse conditions. Safety is further enhanced by the positioning of all dredge pipes above main deck. The equipment itself is protected by the MAD’s enclosed bow. The MAD 3500 model specifically aims at achieving the optimal balance between payload and efficiency within the limited dimensions required for the vessel to traverse the Shoreham Lock on the English south coast. Following the launch, Damen will complete work on the vessel, to be named Hanson Thames, and afterwards undertake commissioning, including of dredge equipment and screening installation from Damen Dredging Equipment in the Netherlands and a dry unloading system from PLM Cranes.

