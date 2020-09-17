  The version for the print

  2020 September 17 17:06

    Azerbaijan State Marine Academy offers skills development and advanced training courses for ASCO employees

    The Azerbaijan State Marine Academy conducts skills development and advanced training courses for employees of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet and the Marine Transport Fleet, which are included in the structure of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), ASCO says in its press release.

    The courses are organized in accordance with the requirements of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers (STCW). Leading ASCO specialists and teachers of the “Marine Navigation”, “Ship Electrical Equipment and Automatics” and “Ship Power Plants” departments are leading the trainings.

    The aim of the Skills Development of Marine Drivers and the Advance Training of Marine Drivers courses is to provide theoretical information on new navigation techniques and equipment used in this area, and to explain the novelties on the basis of examples.

    During the course organized for ship mechanics, the participants study the operation principle of modern machines and mechanisms at new ships, built and commissioned upon the ASCO’s order, and gain new knowledge and skills on how to operate these ships. In these courses, participants also have the opportunity to learn about advanced machines and mechanisms.

    Participants of the Skills Development of Electromechanics are informed on how to improve their knowledge and skills taking into account Manila Amendments to the International Convention of 2010. At the same time, they get acquainted with the requirements and application of Regulations A-III / 6 of the same-named Code.

    The courses are organized considering the sanitary and epidemiological conditions in the academic buildings of the Academy, the Training Center and the Marine College.

2020 September 17

