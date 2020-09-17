2020 September 17 16:00

Gasum secures contract with Celsa Armeringsstål AS including LNG deliveries and new terminal

Gasum says it has secured a contract with Celsa Armeringsstål AS in Mo i Rana, Norway. The contract includes both LNG (liquefied natural gas) deliveries and a new customer terminal built in Mo Industrial Park. Celsa Armeringsstål AS is the leading manufacturer of reinforced steel in the Nordics. The company manufactures steel from scrap metal thus annually recycling about 700 000 tons of metal.

The leading Nordic reinforced steel manufacturer Celsa Armeringsstål has been investing heavily in sustainability during the past few years. Switching to LNG (liquefied natural gas) will contribute to the company’s target of lowering CO2 emissions.

“By 2030 our goal is to lower our CO2 emissions by 50 percent and in 2050 we aim to be completely CO2 neutral. Our contract with Gasum is a strategic step towards our short-term sustainability goals, without compromising our cost-effectiveness. We are proud and excited to start this partnership with an industry pioneer such as Gasum”, says Carles Rovira, CEO at Celsa Armeringsstål AS.

Celsa Armeringsstål uses annually about 500 GWh of energy. Switching to LNG will reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 35 percent making it one of the most significant climate acts in Mo i Rana area. The LNG supplied by Gasum will be used in Celsa Armeringsstål’s steel plant and rolling mill.

Using LNG as a fuel reduces local air pollution and carbon emissions significantly compared to different oil products and coal. Switching from oil to LNG removes completely SOx and particle emissions and reduces NOx emissions up to 85 percent.

The terminal in Mo Industrial Park will be ready for operation on July 1st, 2021.

“Seeing this investment and partnership come to a reality is naturally great news for us and further promotes sustainable energy sources in the Nordics. In addition, the new terminal gives us an opportunity to connect with other potential customers in the area who are interested in reducing their emissions by choosing LNG”, says Halvar Rommetvedt, Sales Manager at Gasum.

The LNG will be supplied to Mo i Rana by road transport from Gasum’s partly owned terminal in Tornio, Northern Finland. The Tornio terminal is the largest LNG terminal in the Nordics. It is located on the Swedish border which allows it to serve Gasum’s customers in Finland, Sweden and now in Norway.

The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power (CHP) production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has 380 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland.