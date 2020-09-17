2020 September 17 18:05

Digital Twin Ready certification awarded to Furuno

Furuno Hellas has been awarded Digital Twin Ready certification from LR for HermAce, a smart onboard system that collects and monitors data on bridge navigation and communication equipment, actively supporting remote troubleshooting and problem rectifications, LR said in its release.

HermAce, developed by the Hellas team of the Japan-headquartered marine equipment manufacturer, uses a digital twin as a virtual replica of bridge equipment based on data streamed directly from the vessel that offers real-time identification, diagnosis and resolution of problems.

Using HermAce, Furuno can remotely monitor, maintain and test their onboard equipment and this capability will deliver cost reductions to their ship operator clients as maintenance will be more predictable with testing requirements satisfied digitally.

It is the first time that the Digital Twin Ready certification has been granted for a Digital Health Management (DHM) developer in the marine and offshore industry. LR has previously awarded Digital Twin Ready Approval in Principles to GE, HHI and SERI for completing the life-cycle engineering review of the processes and software tools in developing digital twins.

In granting the approval to Furuno Hellas, LR evaluated the engineering life cycle processes, the workflow involved in the HermAce model, algorithm development, software conformity and practices concerning information security, in accordance with LR’s Digital Twin Ready requirements.

Digital twins, which meet all four stages of LR’s Assurance of Digital requirements are dependable, trusted digital tools sharing real-time information, predicting failures and providing technical input for improvement actions. LR pioneered the assurance of digital solutions by publishing guidance for digital compliance of health management systems in September 2018.



This announcement is underpinned by LR’s digital strategy that is focused on delivering tangible benefits to our customers and partners, helping them to drive business outcomes through the safe and appropriate adoption of new technologies.