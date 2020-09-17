2020 September 17 15:28

FESCO launches regular intermodal service for seafood delivery from Far East to China

FESCO Transportation Group says it has launched a regular intermodal container service for seafood delivery from the Russian Far East to Jilin province in China.

The service includes seafood delivery in refrigerated containers by the regular services of FESCO from Kamchatka, Magadan and Sakhalin to Vladivostok, as well as by motor transport from enterprises in the Primorye Territory. Then the cargo is handled at the Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of the FESCO Group) and sent to the Hunchunnan station (Jilin, China) by rail.

Test shipments on the new route began in May 2020. The service became regular in September 2020, the trains depart one time per week. The travel time from Vladivostok to Hunchun is about 4 days. It is planned to reduce the delivery time to 2 days in the future. The planned traffic volume is about 150 TEU per month.

The new regular service was launched to help develop refrigerated transportation within the Group, as well as to provide the most efficient logistics for FESCO’s customers and to reduce costs.

Transportation of cargo with certain temperature requirements is carried out by Dalreftrans (part of FESCO). It is the only company on the refrigerated transportation market operating with its own assets: more than 1 800 refrigerated containers and 300 specialized platforms.