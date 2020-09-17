  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 17 15:42

    Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Panamax dry bulk vessel

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2006-built vessel “Coronis”, with delivery to the buyer latest by January 20, 2021, for a sale price of US$7.1 million before commissions, the company said in its release.

    Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 39 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis, is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.95 years.

    About the Company
    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

