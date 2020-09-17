2020 September 17 13:10

Rosmorport announces expansion of Onega seaport limits

By the order of the Government of Russia No. 2256-r of September 4, 2020, boundaries of the seaport of Onega have been changed.

The adjustments are related to the inclusion of section No. 4 in the Onega Bay of the White Sea, which is adjacent to the passenger terminals of the settlement of Rabocheostrovsk in the Kemsky District of the Republic of Karelia, into the seaport boundaries.

This section of the water area of the seaport of Onega with depths from 1 to 11 meters is designed to organize a safe approach and maneuvering of vessels up to 60 meters long, mooring at passenger terminals for embarking/disembarking of passengers.

Currently, passenger terminals located in the settlement of Rabocheostrovsk serve mainly passenger ships during the summer navigation period (from May to November).

To ensure the safety of navigation of vessels proceeding to the terminals in the area of Rabocheostrovsk, the Arkhangelsk branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” plans to carry out work on the installation of floating aids for navigation according to the scheme agreed with the captain of the seaport of Onega, as well as to carry out control measurements of depths in the water area of the section No. 4.