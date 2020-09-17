2020 September 17 12:33

Lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, Arktika, leaves for Murmansk on September 22

Second phase of sea trials is over



On 17 September 2020, the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, returned to Saint-Petersburg having completed the second phase of sea trials, says press center of FSUE Atomflot.



The trials including testing of mechanisms, equipment and electrical power system of the icebreaker in sea conditions, maneuverability of ship with different drafts were held between June 23 and September 16 in the Gulf of Finland (the Baltic Sea).



According to Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot, the programme of sea trials has been fully completed.



“Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika is ready for a transition to Murmansk”, he said.



The lead icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, will leave the outfitting quay of Baltiysky Zavod JSC for Murmansk on September 22. The passage is expected to take about a fortnight. During the transition the ship operation will be tested in ice conditions.



The lead icebreaker of Project 22220, the Arktika, ordered by State Corporation “Rosatom” was laid down at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard on 5 November 2013 and launched on 16 June 2016. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW). The vessels’ dual-draft concept allows for operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.

The icebreakers designed by CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), depth - 15.2 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.9-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are equipped with two RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. Project 22220 ships will be the world’s largest and most powerful nuclear-powered icebreakers (60MW).

RITM-200 is a two-reactor plant developed by Afrikantov OKBM specially for the icebreaking fleet. Its design features energy-efficient integrated layout, which enables the placement of the main equipment directly inside the steam generating unit's casing.

Arktika is named after the legendary nuclear-powered icebreaker, the first surface ship that reached the North Pole.

On 26 May 2020, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held a ceremony of keel-laying for the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220 (the forth one including the lead ship). The 60-MW ship named Yakutia will be operated by FSUE Atomflot (State Corporation “Rosatom”) in the Arctic.

Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building three LK-60 60MW icebreakers of Project 22220 (Arktika, Sibir, Ural). The delivery of the lead icebreaker, the Arktika, is scheduled for May 2020. The Sibir and the Ural are to be delivered in 2021 and in 2022 accordingly. A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of its icebreaking fleet.



