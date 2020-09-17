2020 September 17 13:32

LR accepted by MarinTrust as a new registered Certification Body

MarinTrust has announced that Lloyds Register has been accepted as a third-party Certification Body (CB) to certify against the MarinTrust programme.



The MarinTrust team have begun the onboarding process of Lloyds Register and has recently completed initial training. Further training is ongoing in order to ensure a robust and efficient interpretation of the MarinTrust Programme, which currently certifies more than half of the world’s marine ingredients production.

In January this year, MarinTrust released a tender for addition of a new Certification Body to certify against the MarinTrust programme. Applications were received and reviewed by an independent consultant before putting forward recommendations to the MarinTrust Governing Body Committee in April.

MarinTrust already works with SAI Global and SGS Perú, which are registered to conduct audits under the MarinTrust programme.