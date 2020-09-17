2020 September 17 10:54

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Pakistan to North Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from October 2nd, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Pakistan ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To all North European, North African & Mediterranean base ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From October 2nd, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice