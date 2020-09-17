2020 September 17 10:52

Fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan Branch expanded with Nerpa aerosleigh

Nerpa aerosleigh built by LLC Aerospectrans (Kemerovo city) became the part of the fleet of the Astrakhan branch of FSUE Rosmorport.

Rosmorport says the aerosleigh became the 5th crew boat of the Astrakhan branch and the 31st vessel in the entire branch fleet.

This aerosleigh belongs to the category of small ships and is a high-strength aluminum alloy design. The bottom and sides of the aerosleigh skis are protected with high-strength polyethylene sheets with a thickness of 10 mm, and a special elastic material with a thickness of 40 mm is also laid between the polyethylene and the ski body, which is designed to protect the body from impact loads. In addition, the impact load is reduced by a factor of five by the use of the shock-absorbing suspension of the cab, which ensures comfort when moving on the torso and snow, as well as during the cooling process.

The aerosleigh cabin is heated, passenger seats are located along the sides inside the cabin, which is most suitable for working at crossings, when transporting rotation workers and other passengers on long routes.

The aerosleigh movement is carried out due to the traction created by a propeller engine located in the stern of ship. The steering is carried out due to air rudders. The aerosleigh has better control compared to hovercraft linked to the features of the ski design and the location of the steering system, as well as good stability.

Nerpa aerosleigh can be operated at temperatures from -50°C to + 30°C in any water spaces whether it swamp, river, lake, sea with a wave height of up to 1.5 meters, with a wind force of up to 27 m/s. The aerosleigh can work in the offseason during ice drift if there is slushed ice, as well as to go through hummocks up to 1.5 meters high in the winter.

The Astrakhan Branch plans to use the aerosleigh during the winter navigation period in order to deliver the navigation and hydrographic software, collective food, supplies and various equipment to ships and service sites in the waters of the Volga-Caspian Marine Shipping Canal for crews of ships and pilots.

Main technical characteristics of the Nerpa aerosleigh: