2020 September 17 10:29

Rosmorport signs contract with Marine Rescue Service for reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry crossing

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it signed a contract with FSBI Marine Rescue Service for the reconstruction of the Vanino-Kholmsk road-rail ferry crossing. The implementation of this project will significantly improve passenger and transport ferry connection between Sakhalin and the mainland. The project is part of the federal project "Seaports" of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of Backbone Infrastructure until 2024.

The reconstruction will include the reconstruction of ferry berths, dredging operations, rebuilding of railway tracks and communications, as well as improvement. Construction and installation works on the project will start in September, the project completion is scheduled for 2022. The contract value is about 2.3 billion rubles.

"The reconstruction will ensure safe and reliable operation of the ferry crossing. The works are carried out not only for the reconstruction of the current first line of the ferry complex, but also in order to restore the operability of the line No. 2. As a result of the project implementation, the Vanino-Kholmsk ferry crossing will be able to accommodate new ferries of increased containment (project CNF11CHD)", - said Vladislav Rassykhin, Deputy General Director for Capital Construction of FSUE “Rosmorport”.

"The Marine Rescue Service undertakes construction of a very complex hydraulic facility, which is one of the key transport arteries of the Sakhalin Region. However, we are confident in the successful completion of the construction and the commissioning of facility to the customer. Our institution has specialists, opportunities and experience. All the necessary equipment and machinery will be purchased specifically for this project", - said Andrei Khaustov, acting head of FSBI Marine Rescue Service.