2020 September 17 10:04

Powers of Konstantin Palnikov as RS General Director extended from October 2020

КThe powers of Konstantin Palnikov as General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping have been extended from 1 October 2020, says press center of RS.



The required document has been signed by RF Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh.



Konstantin Palnikov took the helm of RS in October 2015.

Having graduated from the Maritime State Academy named after S. O. Makarov (LVIMU) Konstantin Palnikov use to work on the ships and later headed shipping companies Volga-Neva LLC and North-Western Shipping Company OJSC. From 2011, he has been the Director of RF Transport Ministry’s Department of State Policy for Marine and River Transport.

Established in 1913 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is a leading classification society. RS is an IACS member since 1969. The RS activity is aimed at enhancing high standards of maritime safety and minimising the negative impact of human activities on the environment through scientifically based risk assessment and risk management procedures.