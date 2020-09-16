2020 September 16 17:52

Launching of trawler Vseslav and keel-laying of similar ship held in Svetly of Kaliningrad Region

The ship design was presented in 2018 at the 2nd International Fishery Forum in Saint-Petersburg



Small trawler Vseslav built to the order of Marfish Group has been launched today, September 16, in Svetly (the Kaliningrad Region), says press center of the regional government.



Engineering and designing works had been performed by Kaliningrad based company Adomat LLC.



According to Oleg Martens, General Director of Adomat, the ship is intended for catching sprat in the Baltic Sea Basin. It can be also used in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.



The trawler meets the requirements of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and environmental standards. The capacity of the ship’s tanks is 200 cbm. The trawler can catch up to 1,000 tonnes of fish per month.



Another trawler of the same design was laid down in Svetly the same day. It is intended for Petrotral 2, one of fishing companies of the Leningrad Region.



The Leningrad Region Government says investments into the project are estimated at RUB 262 million including RUB 97 million of the company’s own resources. The project’s payback period is 60 months. The ship is expected to arrive in its port of registration in 2022.



The ship design was presented in 2018 at the 2nd International Fishery Forum in Saint-Petersburg. The Vseslav was laid down on 14 March 2019 by Svetlovsky Ship Repair Plant LLC which is currently expanding its production facilities.