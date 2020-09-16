2020 September 16 16:46

Ferry of Project PV22 to be deployed for development of Pavlovskoye deposit on Novaya Zemlya archipelago

The ferry of Project PV22 is to be deployed for the development of the Pavlovskoye Deposit in the western part of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sofya Katkova, representative of Morstroytechnology involved in the deposit development, as saying at the on-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” organized by IAA PortNews.



According to her, the ships capacity is sufficient to ensure simultaneous accommodation of 500-700 workers in the area of deposit. Besides, the ferry can take over two thirds of cargo volumes as it can carry containers.



The ship is to operate on the Murmansk – Bezymyannaya Bay or Arkhangelsk - Bezymyannaya Bay line.



It should be noted that two ferries of PV22 design, Admiral Nevelskoy and Pavel Leonov, are currently under construction at Nevsky Shipyard for Sakhalin – Northern Kurils line.



The Pavlovskoye Lead and Zinc Deposit is a part of the Bezymyanny ore cluster (Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arkhangelsk Region). The Pavlovskoye deposit is being developed by Rosatom’s First Ore Mining Company (PGRK JSC).



