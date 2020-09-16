2020 September 16 16:35

Zeebrugge LNG terminal widens its destination flexibility

The Zeebrugge LNG terminal again widens its destination flexibility. Last week the first customer loads an LNG container at the facility for rail transport from the port. This lowers emissions and widens destination flexibility, the company said in its release.

This test case was made possible by the cooperation between several partners to combine services available in the port of Zeebrugge into an intermodal logistics chain. Prima LNG loaded the LNG container at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal. Shunter Macotruck transferred the LNG container to rail at the CSP Zeebrugge terminal. Train operator Lineas taking the LNG container to its destination in Italy.



Intermodal LNG transport is an attractive proposition as it has several advantages. It reduces emissions of greenhouse gases and air pollutants while being more cost efficient and reaching new destinations across Europe.



The port of Zeebrugge offers particularly good connections with the four major rail hubs in Europe: Antwerp, Cologne, Rotterdam and Dourges. From there, LNG containers can be further dispatched across Europe.