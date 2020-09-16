2020 September 16 16:05

Maersk to build and operate a world-class transload and distribution facility in Vancouver

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and Maersk have reached an agreement to build and operate a world-class transload and distribution facility in Vancouver to expand CP’s and Maersk Canada’s supply chain options for customers. The CP transload facility will be an expansion of CP’s existing Vancouver Intermodal Facility and thus will benefit from turnkey rail infrastructure, the company said in its release.

The transload facility is designed to apply Maersk’s global integrator of container logistics strategy and will offer customers access to a multi-commodity transload facility that will rely on the substantial use of rail instead of truck in the Vancouver market, as CP will shuttle containers to and from the ocean terminals via rail. Maersk’s ambition to establish a sustainable supply chain aligns with CP’s initiatives to fight climate change. This compelling combination will provide an effective and efficient long-term intermodal solution for customers.

The import transload facility will be operational in 2021.



About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs 80,000 people.