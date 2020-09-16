2020 September 16 14:34

The largest container ship to enter the port of New York & New Jersey

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics, has announced that the new CMA CGM Brazil is the largest vessel ever to enter the port of New York & New Jersey and to dock on the U.S. East Coast.

The 366 meter long - equivalent to eight Statues of Liberty - and 51 meter wide vessel has a 15,072 TEU capacity and is currently deployed on the weekly Columbus JAX service.



As the CMA CGM Brazil continues its East Coast journey, it will set individual vessel-size records at the following ports: Port of Virginia (September 15), Port of Savannah (September 19) and Port of Charleston (September 20).