2020 September 16 13:28

Sea Tech Ltd. delivers T30B trawler to the customer

The trawler is built for Murmansk based fishing company Karelryba



Sea Tech Ltd. says it signed the acceptance/delivery certificate for the T30B trawler on 14 September 2020.

The signing ceremony was attended by the authorities of shipbuilding companies (Vympel and Nobel Brothers Shipyard), Karelryba company (Murmansk based ship owner), Sea Tech Design Bureau (a company of Sea Tech Group).



Small refrigerating trawler of Project Т30В is a principally revised Т30 concept of Vympel shipyard.



All the layout and technical solutions discussed by Sea Tech Design Bureau and the crew members have been included into the list of changes for a serial ship modification.

A double-decker steel vessel, with a stern ER arrangement, with a trawl slip and a deck roll in the stern, with a fish processing workshop and a refrigerator hold in the middle part, with a bow superstructure and a wheelhouse. The hull with a bow bulb, transom stern, is divided into 5 compartments, has a 2nd bottom and ice reinforcements.

Key characteristics of the ship: LOA – 36.2 m; BOA - 9 m; depth at midship – 6.0 m; draft - 3.0 m; displacement - 585 t; deadweight -170 t.

Sea Tech Ltd. was found in Nizhny Novgorod in 1998 as a Russian-Norwegian joint venture. The company's mission: rendering services in shipbuilding industry and in development of high-grade software for various naval architecture matters.



Related link:

Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches small refrigerating trawler of Project Т30В, Vympel >>>>