2020 September 16 12:39

Port of Gdansk throughput in 8M’20 decreased by 11.7% Y-o-Y

The decrease should be mainly attributed to reduction of coal and liquid bulk cargo throughput



In January-August 2020, Port of Gdansk (Poland) handled 31.63 million tonnes of cargo (-11.7%, year-on-year), the stevedoring company’s statistics show..



Handling of grain totaled 753,316 tonnes (up 2.7 times), general cargo and timber – 14.66 million tonnes (-6.6%), other bulk cargo (aggregates, sulphur, ore) – 3,332,967 tonnes (+30.3%), coal – 3,514,103 tonnes (-25%), liquid fuel – 9,371,223 tonnes (-257%).



The port of Gdansk is a major international transportation hub situated in the central part of the southern Baltic coast. Besides handling bulk cargoes (oil, coal, metal, ores) the port provides a number of line services linking it with the ports of the Baltic Sea and Western Europe (primarily ferry, construction and ro-ro lines).

In 2019, the Port of Gdansk handled a total of 52,154,098 tonnes, which was a 6.4% increase compared to 2018.