2020 September 16 13:01

ONE’s new JCV Service offers a direct connection from Japan/China to Vietnam

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced a new service connecting Japan and China to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The new Japan - China - Vietnam (JCV) service has been developed to further enhance ONE’s Inter Asia Network, the company said in its release.

It will be the first direct service from Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh and will increase the frequency of sailings between Japanese ports and Vietnam.

The first sailing will commence from Tokyo on 15th of October 2020. Japan China – Vietnam (JCV) rotation is as follows: Tokyo – Yokohama – Shanghai – Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City (Cat Lai)

First vessel: WAN HAI 263 S303 (Tokyo 15th October 2020)