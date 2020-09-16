2020 September 16 12:01

APL changes name with effect from 1 December 2020

With effect from 1 December 2020, the name of APL Co. Pte Ltd shall be changed to CMA CGM Asia Shipping Pte. Ltd. The name change does not affect the company’s business, shareholder structure, management, contact details, or agreements it has entered into, the company said in its release.

APL Co. Pte Ltd has been part of the CMA CGM Group since 2016. The name change is in line with the developments that the CMA CGM Group has been making across its trade lanes and among its carrier brands over the last 3 years. The changes will mark a new phase of growth for the CMA CGM Group as a global shipping and logistics leader.