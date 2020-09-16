2020 September 16 11:22

Phase I of Odesa seaport’s Berth No 7 completed

On September 12, as part of a working trip to the Odesa region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the port of Odesa and took part in the celebrations on the reconstruction completion of the first launch complex of berth No.7, USPA says in its press release. Together with the President were present the head of the OP Andriy Ermak, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Kryklii, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Maksym Kutsyi, head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority Alexander Golodnitskii, general manager of Odesa seaport Authority Ruslan Sakhautdinov and other officials.

Welcoming the port workers with the completion of the first stage of reconstruction, the President noted the importance of the event in the context of the «Great Construction» — a national project for the development of modern infrastructure in Ukraine.

“This is another important technological step forward,” V. Zelenskyy began his speech to reporters.— You have the opportunity to make sure that everything here has been made in accordance with the most modern standards of port construction. As the general manager of the port assured us: next year the builders will start the reconstruction of the second part, which means that the volume of handling and profit for the state will increase …

Presenting the reconstructed part of the berth (163 m), the head of the port authority Ruslan Sakhautdinov, in particular, noted:

- Today we have completed work at the first launch complex. After the implementation of the project, the overall length of the berth will increase by 29 meters — up to 386.5 m, it will be the longest berth in the ports of Ukraine, and the depths at the berth head and in the water area of ​​hydro approaches will increase from 11.5 to 13.5 meters. These and other characteristics of the updated berth will provide the possibility for handling of general cargo on it in the amount of up to 2 million tons per year, and as a result, guaranteed income increase by at least of 96 million UAH in year. The progress of the reconstruction of berth No. 7 showed the possibility of constructive and successful cooperation of all interested parties: the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the Seaports Authority and business. I would like to thank all the organizations involved in the project for making everything operate as planned.

During the event, the head of the USPA Alexander Golodnitskiy reported to the head of state on the progress and successful completion of the operation to remove the damaged DELFI tanker from the coast of Odessa:

- For 8 months, more than 240 days (!), the ship owner had the opportunity, but unsuccessfully tried to lift the tanker up. Only 21.07.2020, as the law defines, the right to carry out the rise was acquired by the State Enterprise «USPA». In 50 days, this issue was resolved! State Enterprise «USPA», the Odessa port Authority, the group of companies «Transship», «Brooklyn-Kiev» LLC, the company «Iniya» and «Marine Engineering Bureau» began the works on August 10, and on September 10 the tanker arrived at the port of Chornomorsk. All the work took 30 days, but we faced with big technical problems and the process required excellent engineering solutions. For two days now, as the beach is free, the tanker will no longer harm the environment and will stay at the seaport of Chornomorsk until all the necessary formalities are completed.